SNP MP accuses UK Government of ‘dodging scrutiny’

He claims this is an attempt to “block” the committee.

SNP Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart has accused the UK Government of attempting to “dodge scrutiny” by pulling a motion to set it up this week.

Opposition MPs have hit out at a failure to establish the Scottish Affairs Committee more than four months after the election.

Before the election, the Scottish Affairs Committee led on the response to rising drug deaths in Scotland – 1,187 were recorded in 2018.

Lib Dem North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain said she was “frustrated and disappointed” at the stalemate, which she blamed on “petty bickering” between the Conservatives and the SNP over the membership of the committee.

The UK Government proposed five Conservative members, one more than before the election, with the SNP having three.

Under the proposals, Labour would have two members and the Lib Dems would have one MP.

The SNP rejected the idea, claiming it did not reflect the electoral picture in Scotland, although the party dropped its opposition last week.

Membership of select committees in Westminster usually reflects the number of seats held in the House of Commons by any one party.

Mr Wishart, who was chairman of the committee before the election, said: “The Tory Government must stop dodging scrutiny and let the Scottish Affairs Committee get back to work so we can fulfil our key democratic role of holding the UK Government to account and scrutinising the impact of its policies on Scotland.

“It is completely unacceptable that the Tories have blocked the establishment of the committee for more than four months since the 2019 election – curtailing Scotland’s voice at Westminster even further.

“In the middle of a global pandemic and economic crisis, it is more important than ever that MPs are able to scrutinise the UK Government’s response and its impact on Scotland.”