The Royal Rota: The Queen's birthday celebrations and Harry and Meghan's message to four tabloid newspapers

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie talk about the royals' toned down birthday celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic as the Queen turned 94 and her great-grandson Prince Louis turned two.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their son's birthday with some impressive rainbow art for the NHS and shared a messageof their own to healthcare workers.

Chris and Lizzie are also joined by the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan decision to cut ties with four British tabloid newspapers, including the Mirror.

