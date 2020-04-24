- ITV Report
-
Tom Hanks writes touching note to bullied Australian boy called Corona
A Queensland boy called Corona who wrote to Tom Hanks after being bullied for his name received a heartfelt reply from the actor, along with a special gift.
Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast, contacted Hanks earlier this month, saying he was "sad and angry" about the bullying.
Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson had spent over two weeks quarantined in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.
Knowing this, Corona (named after the outermost layer of the sun) reached out to the Oscar-winner.
"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 News reported. "Are you ok?"
He said he loved his name but people at school called him the coronavirus, which upset him.
This week, Corona got a reply from the actor.
In a typewritten note, Hanks told Corona his letter made him and his wife feel "so wonderful". He also thanked the boy for being a good friend.
"I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already - and all healthy," the actor wrote.
"Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."
Hanks' sent the letter along with the typewriter he used for the response.
The typewriter was made by the brand Corona. Hanks said he thought the gift would suit its namesake.
"Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back," wrote.
Hanks signed off: "P.S. you've got a friend in me."
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen andsubscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus