Tom Hanks writes touching note to bullied Australian boy called Corona

A Queensland boy called Corona who wrote to Tom Hanks after being bullied for his name received a heartfelt reply from the actor, along with a special gift.

Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast, contacted Hanks earlier this month, saying he was "sad and angry" about the bullying.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson had spent over two weeks quarantined in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.

Knowing this, Corona (named after the outermost layer of the sun) reached out to the Oscar-winner.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 News reported. "Are you ok?"

He said he loved his name but people at school called him the coronavirus, which upset him.