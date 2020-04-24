'No British holidaymakers stranded on cruise ships', Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirms

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed there are "no British holidaymakers stranded on cruise ships anywhere in the world".

During the UK government's daily coronavirus press conference, Mr Shapps spoke of the government's efforts to bring Britons home from oversees.

He also confirmed that a total of 19,506 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jenny Harries, said "pretending we can jump out" of the coronavirus lockdown is not the answer.

Her comments follow Matt Hancock's announcement that people whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response and those they live with, will be able to register for a test if they have symptoms.