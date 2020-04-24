- ITV Report
'No British holidaymakers stranded on cruise ships', Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirms
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed there are "no British holidaymakers stranded on cruise ships anywhere in the world".
During the UK government's daily coronavirus press conference, Mr Shapps spoke of the government's efforts to bring Britons home from oversees.
He also confirmed that a total of 19,506 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jenny Harries, said "pretending we can jump out" of the coronavirus lockdown is not the answer.
Her comments follow Matt Hancock's announcement that people whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response and those they live with, will be able to register for a test if they have symptoms.
But the government has closed applications for essential workers to have coronavirus tests - just hours after first opening - due to "significant" demand.
As well as stopping bookings for drive-through centres, the 5,000 home testing kits which were available to order ran out within two minutes of applications opening.
Mr Shapps dismissed suggestions that the website allowing critical workers to book tests had crashed.
He said: “There were reports that the website had crashed, which it hadn’t, it was simply that the slots for today were taken up."
"We’ve seen in the last few days this difference between the capacity available, I think the last figure I saw was 51,000, and the number of tests done, 28,000 yesterday."
He added: "I can tell you 16,000 of those were booked during the first period of that being online and the site has actually been brought back up around now for more people to go and book sites, it will then close off again, more tests will become available tomorrow and so on."
