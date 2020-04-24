TV presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72

Lynn Faulds Wood has died aged 72. Credit: PA

TV presenter, journalist and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72. The former TV-am presenter's family said she suffered a "massive stroke" on Thursday night and "passed away peacefully at 12 noon" on Friday. Her husband John Stapleton and son Nick were at her bedside, a statement from the family said.

Lynn Faulds Wood and John Stapleton after their wedding at Richmond Register Office in 1977. Credit: PA

Dame Esther Rantzen, who worked with Ms Faulds Wood on BBC consumer rights programme Old Dogs, New Tricks, was among the first to pay tribute, describing her former colleague as a "courageous consumer journalist". "I have known Lynn for many years. We made a series together which was huge fun but also very hard hitting because she was such an impressive and courageous consumer journalist.

Lynn Faulds Wood with her husband, TV presenter and journalist, John Stapleton. Credit: PA

"She fought for the rights of vulnerable people doggedly and determinedly and she is a huge loss to journalism and to her friends and family. We are all devastated at this news." ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham described Ms Faulds Wood as "one of the loveliest and sharpest women in journalism".

