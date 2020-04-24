- ITV Report
TV presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72
TV presenter, journalist and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72.
The former TV-am presenter's family said she suffered a "massive stroke" on Thursday night and "passed away peacefully at 12 noon" on Friday.
Her husband John Stapleton and son Nick were at her bedside, a statement from the family said.
Dame Esther Rantzen, who worked with Ms Faulds Wood on BBC consumer rights programme Old Dogs, New Tricks, was among the first to pay tribute, describing her former colleague as a "courageous consumer journalist".
"I have known Lynn for many years. We made a series together which was huge fun but also very hard hitting because she was such an impressive and courageous consumer journalist.
"She fought for the rights of vulnerable people doggedly and determinedly and she is a huge loss to journalism and to her friends and family. We are all devastated at this news."
ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham described Ms Faulds Wood as "one of the loveliest and sharpest women in journalism".
Ms Faulds Wood was the face of BBC's flagship consumer programme Watchdog for many years, presenting the programme from 1985 to 1993 alongside her husband.
She later moved to ITV's World In Action where she reached millions of viewers with investigations into cancer diagnosis and treatment before going on to become a consumer champion on GMTV between 2003 and 2009.
Ms Faulds Woods was, herself as a survivor of advanced bowel and skin cancer and her own experiences led to a lifetime campaigning for cancer patients and better awareness of the illness.