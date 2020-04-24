UK hospital coronavirus death toll rises to 19,506 as 768 more die

A total of 19,506 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, the Department of Health said, up by 768 from 18,738 the day before.

The daily figure is up on the previous day when 616 people were confirmed to have died.

NHS England announced that of the new deaths, 587 happened in England, taking the total number in the country to 17,373.

Of the 587 new deaths announced 107 occurred on April 23, 242 on April 22 and 55 occurred on April 21.

Delays in reporting deaths can be attributed to delays in obtaining positive results, post-mortem outcomes, and for testing data to be validated.

Meanwhile, 110 people died after testing positive in Wales, bringing the total number of deaths there to 751, health officials said.