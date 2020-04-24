Wales lockdown exit plan to be announced by First Minister

Wales’ exit plan from lockdown restrictions is set to be announced by the First Minister.

On Friday Mark Drakeford will set out seven key questions which will determine when stay-at-home restrictions could be relaxed.

Reminding the public that current measures “are staying in place”, Mr Drakeford will also introduce new regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while adding concessions for people with health problems and disabilities.

The PA news agency understands the seven questions include whether easing would have an effect on the spread of the disease, if there would be a low risk of infection, and whether any relaxed restrictions could be enforced.

Other questions focus on whether easing restrictions could be reversed if needed, whether there would be a positive economic benefit, a positive effect on well being, and a positive impact on inequality.