What the papers say – April 24

News on coronavirus testing, hospital shortages and the pathway back to normality figure prominently on the front pages of Friday’s papers. The Daily Mail hails the arrival of coronavirus testing “for millions”, while the Daily Express says the mass testing will get Britain “back on her feet”.

The i says essential workers can book in for testing from Friday.

However, in an exclusive article The Guardian reports hospitals have sounded an alarm over alleged failings at one of the Government’s flagship testing centres.

And The Independent says hospitals are now running out of dialysis machines needed to keep up to a third of Covid-19 patients alive.

Meanwhile, first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s setting out Scotland’s road map for easing lockdown restrictions has heaped pressure on Downing Street to do the same for the UK, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will be “back at the controls” from Monday.

The Daily Mirror leads on Thursday night’s round of applause for medical workers.

Metro leads on the show of thanks too, focusing on one 13-year-old boy who clapped for 12 hours.

The Sun leads with news hairdressers may have to stay shut for another six months, equating the situation to “182 bad hair days”.

The Financial Times reports the Government is preparing to offer 100% guarantees on small business loans.

And the Daily Star steers clear of the virus, leading with an article saying TV star Jonathan Ross exaggerates his famous speech impediment.