Applications reopen for key workers to get coronavirus tests but most run out in minutes

Applications for key workers to have coronavirus tests have reopened - a day after they closed due to high demand - but many of the available slots and home kits ran out within minutes.

The huge demand for tests follows a dramatic expansion of eligibility to all key workers who have symptoms and members of their household, after them previously only being open to health workers and emergency services.

The government says it will stagger the available tests and appointments, so more may become available later in the day.

On Friday, when applications for tests first opened, some 5,000 home tests were ordered within two minutes of being made available.

And 15,000 drive-thru test appointments were booked within an hour.

With more than one million NHS and hundreds of thousands more 'key workers' in the UK, it's no surprise tests are heavily sought after.

It's estimated 10.72 million people with their families are no eligible for tests.