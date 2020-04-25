Coronavirus lockdown means charities are missing out on millions of pounds of fundraising

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Tomorrow London should've been packed with tens of thousands of runners. But coronavirus has done more than hamper their hopes of completing the course... It's crippling charities. Last year the London Marathon alone raised more than £60 million.

Charity Challengers will be left £1 million down this year. Credit: Challengers

One charity for disabled children, Challengers, would've received £30,000 from this weekend's marathon. The lockdown means most of their services are suspended. And without vital fundraising events - they'll be left £1 million down this year - and facing some difficult decisions.

The London Marathon (pictured in 2019) raises millions for charities each year. Credit: PA

Amanda Matthews, CEO of Challengers, told ITV News: "To think about closing anything we do is just terrible and the consequence of that would be huge. "It's the young people we support, and their families, that are going to suffer." Life at home - without the respite the charity usually provides - is hard for 10 year old twins Oscar and Jesse. They have autism and are non-verbal.

Mum Charlie Murton and her sons rely on the charity Challengers.

"The boys are very confused", said Charlie Murton, mum of the twins. "The thought that it might not be here - I just can't even bear to think about that. It's a lifeline for my family." The government has promised £750 million to help charities like this during the outbreak. But many are are worried about the long term. If some charities have to reduce services - or close altogether- it's the vulnerable people they help - who will lose out.

'One off' giving has shot up thanks to the likes of Captain Tom Moore, who fundraised for the NHS.