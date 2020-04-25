- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus lockdown means charities are missing out on millions of pounds of fundraising
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry
Tomorrow London should've been packed with tens of thousands of runners.
But coronavirus has done more than hamper their hopes of completing the course...
It's crippling charities.
Last year the London Marathon alone raised more than £60 million.
One charity for disabled children, Challengers, would've received £30,000 from this weekend's marathon.
The lockdown means most of their services are suspended.
And without vital fundraising events - they'll be left £1 million down this year - and facing some difficult decisions.
Amanda Matthews, CEO of Challengers, told ITV News: "To think about closing anything we do is just terrible and the consequence of that would be huge.
"It's the young people we support, and their families, that are going to suffer."
Life at home - without the respite the charity usually provides - is hard for 10 year old twins Oscar and Jesse.
They have autism and are non-verbal.
"The boys are very confused", said Charlie Murton, mum of the twins.
"The thought that it might not be here - I just can't even bear to think about that. It's a lifeline for my family."
The government has promised £750 million to help charities like this during the outbreak.
But many are are worried about the long term.
If some charities have to reduce services - or close altogether- it's the vulnerable people they help - who will lose out.
As shown by Captain Tom Moore - one-off giving has shot up. But overall charities have been hit - badly.
Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said: "We think that there is a £4 billion gap in charity's income in just the first 12 weeks of the crisis.
"So the government support package of £750 million is welcome, but we know it's simply not enough.
Challengers launched an emergency appeal so it could still benefit from the London Marathon's alternative fundraising campaign - and perhaps the race will still go ahead in the Autumn.
But the future of many charities - in a sector already struggling - now hangs in the balance.