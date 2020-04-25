- ITV Report
-
NHS Heroes: Nurse on coronavirus ward shares 'uplifting' moments
A nurse on a coronavirus ward has shared a video diary with ITV News - telling of the "uplifting" moments she's experienced in the last few weeks.
Natalie Duffy, who works at University Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, said: "I'm one of the newly qualified nurses on the ward so it's been really challenging for me, trying to adapt to the new ward because it was an ears, nose and throat (ENT) and now it's this Covid ward.
"It's really uplifting being able to see patients turn that corner and start to recover and get back on their feet and be reunited with their families again."
Natalie has been a carer for her brother, who has autism, for most of her life.
"I think that's one of the main reasons that's inspired me to be a nurse," she said.
"I popped down to see him at the window the other day so it's quite nice that he acknowledged me being there and came up and gave me a kiss.
"I can't imagine how difficult it must be for some people not being able to come in and see their relatives when they're really unwell."
Natalie continued: "People have been really generous. Somebody kindly knitted some hearts so that there was a pair of hearts and one of the pair stayed with the patient and the other heart was given to the relative and it's just something to try and keep them close by."
The nurse has missed her Hen Do due to the lockdown but her colleagues have lifted her spirits.
"My colleagues set up a little 'hen tea' so that was really thoughtful. I was really touched at that.
"I'm really proud of my colleagues and how we've all come together and everyone's still turning up for their work, doing the best that they can do and showing a lot of courage."
