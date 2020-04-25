UK coronavirus death toll passes 20,000 within month of top advisor saying total below that would be 'good result'

The UK's coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000, less than a month after a senior health official said a total below that number would be a "good result".

The grim milestone was reached after England recorded 711 new coronavirus-related deaths, Scotland recorded 47 and in Wales there were 23.

It brings the UK's coronavirus death toll to at least 20,287. That's without figures from Northern Ireland, which have not yet been released.

But the real death toll is likely to be much higher, with official figures only taking into account coronavirus deaths which occur in hospitals.

It is estimated thousands more will have died in other settings in the community, such as in care homes.

The official death toll in England is 18,084, in Wales its 774 and in Scotland its 1,231.