UK coronavirus death toll passes 20,000 within month of top advisor saying total below that would be 'good result'
The UK's coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000, less than a month after a senior health official said a total below that number would be a "good result".
The grim milestone was reached after England recorded 711 new coronavirus-related deaths, Scotland recorded 47 and in Wales there were 23.
It brings the UK's coronavirus death toll to at least 20,287. That's without figures from Northern Ireland, which have not yet been released.
But the real death toll is likely to be much higher, with official figures only taking into account coronavirus deaths which occur in hospitals.
It is estimated thousands more will have died in other settings in the community, such as in care homes.
The official death toll in England is 18,084, in Wales its 774 and in Scotland its 1,231.
On March 28, the UK had the world's seventh highest coronavirus death toll with 1,019 fatalities.
On that day, the medical director of NHS England told the government's daily coronavirus press conference "if [the death toll is] less than 20,000, that would be a good result, although every death is absolutely a tragedy".
At an earlier stage of the pandemic experts were more optimistic.
On March 17, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Valance said it was the "hope" that the death toll would be kept below 20,000.
Since then the UK's death toll has surged, making it just one of a handful of countries to have passed the grim milestone of 20,000 fatalities.
The other countries are France, Spain, Italy and the USA, however the UK government has recently stopped comparing itself to China over concerns about accuracy.
In the country where the pandemic began, the official death toll is just 4,632.
The world's highest death toll is in America, where there have been at least 52,217 coronavirus-related deaths.
Analysts, however, have been quick to point out that comparisons between countries may not be useful at this stage due to discrepancies in the way deaths are recorded.
