Vulnerable children ‘hidden from sight’ during lockdown

Vulnerable children are being hidden from sight during the coronavirus lockdown, the Children’s Commissioner has warned. Measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 mean youngsters have been cut off from sources of support, such as teachers and health visitors, according to Anne Longfield. Data published by the Children’s Commissioner for England on Saturday aims to show the true number of children at risk in every local authority during the coronavirus emergency.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Local area profiles will also highlight vulnerable groups – such as those in overcrowded or inadequate accommodation, young carers or those without internet access. Ms Longfield welcomed the decision to keep schools open for the most vulnerable, but said more needs to be done to safeguard youngsters who are not attending. It comes after official figures showed only a small percentage of vulnerable children in England are attending schools which have been kept open for them. Data published by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) is being used to inform a Government dashboard monitoring the safety and care of children and young people during the crisis. Although most of the figures have been published nationally, it is the first time vulnerability amongst children has been broken down by local authority.

Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield Credit: Russell Sach/Children’s Commission/PA

“The coronavirus emergency has put hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children in England at heightened risk,” Ms Longfield said. “While the Government’s decision to keep schools open for the most vulnerable children is welcome, sadly most of them are just not showing up. “They are most likely at home, often exposed to a cocktail of secondary risks – a lack of food in the house, sofa-surfing or cramped living conditions, neglect, or experiencing acute difficulties due to parental domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health problems.” Ms Longfield is asking for real-time data from police, the NHS and Government departments to be provided to local services, so they know which families may not be coping and in need of help. Analysis by the OCC identifies a number of vulnerabilities, such as children at risk of homelessness, those with parents with mental ill-health and young people involved in criminal exploitation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

For those who are known to social services, the OCC says there is a risk that many more could become “invisible” by being assessed as lower risk by social workers and so deemed not in need of home visits. “Our figures on local need lay bare the extent and nature of child vulnerability in each area, and the extraordinary pressures on some councils to try and protect them all,” Ms Longfield said. “I believe that with the right will, government – local and national – could ensure that all vulnerable children are seen and contact is maintained, harnessing if necessary the efforts of suitable volunteers, those from services which are currently closed or who are recently retired from child-facing work.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.