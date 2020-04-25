- ITV Report
-
Weather forecast: Cloudy start in the east but sunny elsewhere
A rather grey and cloudy start across eastern parts of the UK, but elsewhere a bright and predominantly sunny morning.
The cloud affecting eastern parts will burn back to the coast for the afternoon, giving increasing amounts of sunshine here as the day progresses.
Whilst it will stay dry for many areas, there is a chance that a few showers will develop over north Wales for the afternoon.
Top temperatures today are expected to peak at around 22 Celsius in the south.