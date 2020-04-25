What the papers say – April 25

Saturday’s papers are led by the possible easing of lockdown measures and a new treatment being trialled for Covid-19 patients. Treasury has issued a proposal to “get Britain back to work” with non-essential businesses to reopen in a “safe and practical way”, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph continues the story, saying that companies are “being discretely advised by ministers on how to get people back to work” as concerns mount over the pandemic’s economic effects.

Easing measures being considered include letting “small groups of households ‘cluster’ together” which the Daily Mail reports as “Choose 10 lockdown friends and family”.

A blood plasma trial to determine if blood from recovered Covid-19 patients can “save lives” offers “hope for treating coronavirus”, i weekend reports.

Home Secretary Priti Patel “warns selfish rule breakers” in the Daily Express to adhere to social-distancing measures.

Ministers face criticism after a new website to book virus tests was closed due to “significant demand”, says the Financial Times Weekend.

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, sits on the “secret” Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, which the newspaper says raises “questions about the independence” of the group’s advice.

Ministers “were warned last year” in a paper signed off on by Sir Patrick Vallance of the “devastating impact” of a pandemic and were urged to stockpile personal protective equipment, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Independent says Downing Street has acknowledged that the likely easing of lockdown measures earlier in Scotland and Wales than in England will “fracture” the UK’s response to the outbreak.

One positive could be the Premier League “coming home”, with The Sun reporting the PM has been briefed on plans for matches to be played behind closed doors “but broadcast live to homes for free”.

And the Daily Star reports on a “Corona shocker” as it says that “lockdown Brits are ditching deodorant and washing less”.