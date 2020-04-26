Around 200 families take part in socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin

The event was held at a complex of flats in Ringsend and was the brain child of Danika Hopkins and Rebecca Larkin.

Spaces were marked out eight feet apart, the organiser said.

Around 200 families have taken part in a socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin.

Her husband Michael Larkin, 52, said: “It is very important because I have got five kids and we are on lock down like everyone else.

“Everyone is fed up so it is to entertain our flat complex.”

In Ireland a two-kilometre limit applies for exercise.

Mr Larkin added: “It is really for the kids and the older folk.

“It is really good for their mental health and wellbeing.”