Baby girl and boy, 3, stabbed to death in house in east London

Scotland Yard said the man and the two children found with knife injuries at a house in Ilford, east London, were known to each other, and police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death at a house in east London, while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday following reports of a man and two children injured at a residential address in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and a three-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

The 40-year-old man is being treated in hospital and his condition is not known, while homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council, tweeted: “Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford.

"Two young children have passed away & an investigation is ongoing. My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy.

“I am in contact with the police who are doing all they can to bring the investigation to a resolution. We ask that everyone please respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time.