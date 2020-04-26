Boris Johnson faces vastly different coronavirus landscape on return to work

Boris Johnson is set to return to work on Monday, but in the three weeks the Prime Minister has been away the battle against coronavirus has greatly changed. The PM first said he tested positive on March 27 before entering his mandatory period of self-isolation at home. Due to his symptoms persisting, Mr Johnson was taken to a London NHS hospital on April 5. Just hours later, he was admitted to intensive care.

He spent two nights in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital before finally being released from hospital on April 12 to continue his recovery at home. Here are the challenges the “raring to go” PM now faces. Death toll The UK death toll in hospitals rose past 20,000 on Saturday, a bleak milestone as health officials had previously hoped that in the best case scenario they could limit this figure to 20,000 or below. When Mr Johnson went into hospital on April 5, the number of deaths stood at 4,934. Lockdown

Police officers will continue to patrol public spaces such as the beach in Brighton as the UK continues its lockdown Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

There is no end in sight for lifting lockdown measures. Despite originally setting a review date of April 13, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on April 16 that the shutdown would be extended for at least three more weeks. The situation will be reviewed again on May 7. At the Downing Street briefing on Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to comment on what the Government’s exit strategy was, saying it would be “irresponsible” to get people’s hopes up. PPE

UK businesses say the Government has ignored their offers to manufacture protective clothing and equipment for healthcare workers Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The problem of adequate levels of PPE is a headache the Government has made little progress on in Mr Johnson’s absence. According to a study published by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society on Wednesday, over a third of frontline workers surveyed said they were still unable to access continuous supplies of PPE. A promised shipment of 400,000 medical gowns due to arrive earlier this week turned out to be closer to 32,000, according to media reports. And many UK business claiming to be able to adapt manufacturing to supply PPE complain they have been ignored by the Government when they approached offered their services. Testing