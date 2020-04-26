Coronavirus death toll increases by 413 to reach 20,732

The Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed the death toll during the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 20,732.

The figures apply as of 9am on Sunday and marks an increase of 413 fatalities since Saturday.

The DoH reports that 669,850 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UK – including 29,058 tests on Saturday.

A total of 152,840 people have tested positive – an increase of 4,463 cases since the day before.

“15,953 people are currently in hospital with the coronavirus in the UK, down from 16,411 on April 25,” Environment Minister George Eustice said at the government’s daily briefing on the outbreak.

“And sadly, of those hospitalised with the virus, 20,732 have now died, and that is an increase of 413 fatalities since yesterday.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these victims.”