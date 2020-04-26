Stars join general public to take on 2.6 challenge following London Marathon postponement

With the London Marathon postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, sports stars answered the call to take part in the 2.6 challenge on Sunday.

Raising money for the charities missing out as a result of the race being off, various big names stepped up to take on doing 2.6 or 26 of anything.

For example, one can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes, others are even juggling for 2.6 minutes.

The British Women's marathon team kicked off just before 9am, embarking on a relay, with 12 of them running 2.6 miles each.