'Too early' to ease lockdown, says Environment Secretary George Eustice

It is "too early" to ease social-distancing measures Environment Secretary George Eustice said at the daily government briefing on the UK’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The government is under pressure from senior Tories concerned by the damage the restrictions are doing to the economy. Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from coronavirus, said earlier the government would proceed “cautiously” in order to avoid a second peak in the outbreak. Mr Eustice echoed his words on Sunday afternoon, warning it is important the government does not "act prematurely".

He said: A week ago, we decided that it was to early to ease any of those social-distancing measures, it will be reviewed agan in in a couple weeks' time. "And that will will be the right moment to consider the scientific evidence that we have, particularly the latest medical evidence. "It's very important we don’t do this prematurely and risk a second peak. It's Very important that we see a consistent downward trend and sustainable reduction in the number of infections. The death toll topped 20,000 on Saturday, less than a month after senior health officials said a total below 20,000 would be a “good result”.

Dominic Raab has urged caution in easing the restrictions. Credit: PA