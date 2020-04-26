UK weather: Showers set to hit parts of the country

A band of cloud will lie across parts of Northern Ireland and northern England giving the odd spot of rain.

To the south of this band of cloud it will be warm with some good spells of sunshine but also a scattering of showers.

The showers will form across parts of England and Wales for the afternoon and may well become heavy at times with the odd rumble of thunder possible.

To the north of the band of cloud it will be cooler with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Showers will predominantly affect Scotland and may well be heavy at times here too.

Temperatures will peak at around 23C (74 F) in the south.