What the papers say – April 26

Boris Johnson’s imminent return to work after his lengthy coronavirus battle dominates the nation’s Sunday papers. The Sunday Express says the PM is “back to tighten grip” on the coronavirus crisis.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with Mr Johnson’s pending return alongside a story on a plan to introduce a mandatory two-week quarantine for all travellers to the UK.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for the Government to reveal how it plans “to get Britain moving again”.

The Sunday Times says a group of conservative MPs are pushing the PM to ease the nation’s lockdown restrictions while The Observer reports Mr Johnson faces a “lockdown dilemma”.

The Mail on Sunday leads with MPs ordering the production of “up to 50 million” Covid-19 immunity tests.

Nightingale hospitals should be used to treat infected old age pensioners, according to Sunday People.

The Independent says Home Secretary Priti Patel’s promise to review the immigration health surcharge gives hope that the fees for foreign NHS workers may soon be abolished.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Everton player Moise Kean flouting lockdown laws by hosting a party at his home.