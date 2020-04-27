Public given chance to ask question at daily coronavirus press conference - here's how to get yours heard

Members of the public now have the opportunity to quiz ministers about coronavirus at the government's daily Covid-19 press conference.

It means that, alongside questions from journalists, Cabinet ministers will also face a grilling from a member of the public appearing on the big screen.

But hopeful members of the public will not be able to question Prime Minister Boris Johnson just yet.

He's returned to work around a month after he was first diagnosed with coronavirus, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead the daily press conference on Monday evening.

Those who want to ask a question of the government must submit their query to gov.uk before 12pm on the day of the press conference.

An independent polling organisation will then select a question and the chosen person will be contacted by 3pm.