Public given chance to ask question at daily coronavirus press conference - here's how to get yours heard
Members of the public now have the opportunity to quiz ministers about coronavirus at the government's daily Covid-19 press conference.
It means that, alongside questions from journalists, Cabinet ministers will also face a grilling from a member of the public appearing on the big screen.
But hopeful members of the public will not be able to question Prime Minister Boris Johnson just yet.
He's returned to work around a month after he was first diagnosed with coronavirus, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead the daily press conference on Monday evening.
Those who want to ask a question of the government must submit their query to gov.uk before 12pm on the day of the press conference.
An independent polling organisation will then select a question and the chosen person will be contacted by 3pm.
The question will be asked either through a pre-recorded video, or if the selected member of the public prefers not be in vision, the question will be read out during the conference.
The government says it is "not involved in choosing questions", nor will ministers have sight of them before the briefing.
Questions should be "as short as possible", the government website says.
Those who want to ask a question should provide their name, the region in which they live, and be aged over 18.
If your question is selected, your name and region will be read out at the press conference.
The government says it's "right" to give the public the chance to ask questions because coronavirus is the "biggest health crisis the UK public has faced".
The government says it's asked a lot of the public during the crisis and this is an opportunity for people to ask questions of ministers.
