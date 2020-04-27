Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street to steer coronavirus response

Boris Johnson is back in Downing Street, having returned to take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister is resuming full-time duties at the head of the Government three weeks after he was hospitalised with the disease. He will chair the regular morning meeting of the Government’s Covid-19 “war cabinet” before heading into a series of meetings with senior ministers and officials. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who has been deputising for him in his absence – said he was “raring to go” after a fortnight convalescing at Chequers, his official country residence.

Social distancing rules remain in place Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

He arrived back on Sunday evening to a growing clamour from senior Tories to begin lifting the lockdown amid mounting concern at the damage it is causing to the economy. Scientists advising the Government have warned any relaxation risks a renewed flare up just as the numbers of patients in hospital with the disease is beginning to fall. Over the weekend, ministers highlighted a warning by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey of the economic devastation a second wave of the disease would cause. Mr Raab said the outbreak was at a “delicate and dangerous” phase and people would have to get used to a “new normal” – with social distancing measures set to remain in place for “some time” to come. Mr Johnson – who spent a week in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, including three nights intensive care – is said to to determined to ensure that there is no second peak.

Dominic Raab has said people will have to get used to a ‘new normal’ Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The pressure to begin easing the restrictions came from a series of wealthy Tory backers who called over the weekend for the Government to allow the economy to re-start. They echoed former chancellor Philip Hammond who said the country could not afford to wait for a vaccine to be developed, saying the “economy will not survive that long”. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that more needed to be done to get the economy moving, and there was a limit to how long people would tolerate restrictions, especially if they seemed illogical. He urged an “overriding principle … that we will only maintain those restrictions which are necessary and if there is a question over whether something is necessary or not, I think we should ere on the side of openness and trying to make sure that more people can get on with their lives and more people can get on with getting back to their jobs”. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer – while backing the lockdown – added to the pressure with a renewed call for the Government to set out an “exit strategy” explaining how it will eventually be lifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will face further questions from MPs when he delivers a Commons statement on the state of the economy. He has already had to effectively tear up his first Budget last month just days after delivering it with a series of massive bailouts designed to keep the economy afloat through the crisis.

Former chancellor Philip Hammond has warned the economy may not survive if the lockdown continues Credit: Aaron Chown/PA