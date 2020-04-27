Chancellor to launch new emergency loan scheme for small businesses, with 100% government guarantees, writes Peston

There's a confident expectation among those in government and banks that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will offer 100% guarantees on emergency loans to small businesses.

But last week the chancellor stated categorically that the 80% government guarantee for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) would not be changed (and which the Prime Minister's official spokesman also confirmed last week).

The squaring of the circle, to be at least hinted at later today, is that the Treasury will launch a new loan scheme for smaller businesses, with 100% government guarantees, rather than modifying the existing scheme.

The economic impact of this new scheme would be the same as modifying CBILS.

Though the politics may be easier for Sunak.