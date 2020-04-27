UK hospitals coronavirus death toll up by 360 to reach 21,092 - the smallest increase since the end of March

A total of 21,092 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The number of deaths is up by 360 from 20,732, the smallest increase since the end of March.

The latest figures are a decrease on Sunday's announcement, when it was confirmed 413 had died in the previous 24-hour period.

Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said the country is not “consistently” past the peak of coronavirus deaths.

He said there was an “artificial drop” over the weekend typically seen because of lower notification rates.

“Nevertheless the trend overall … is a gradual decline but we’re definitely not consistently past the peak across the whole country at this point in time,” he added.

NHS England has announced 329 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,749.