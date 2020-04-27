Coronavirus Q&A: World Health Organization's Tarik Jarasevic answers your questions on Covid-19 pandemic

Tarik Jarasevic has taken questions from ITV News viewers. Credit: ITV News

The World Health Organization's Tarik Jarasevic has answered questions from ITV News viewers on the response to coronavirus and what is being done to eradicate it. Mr Jarasevic explained how the WHO is dealing with the pandemic and the work being done to learn about its source.

Roma asks: Can the virus weaken and diminish on its own or is a vaccine the only way it will be eradicated? “This is a new virus, so we are still learning about it. "We still don’t know how this virus is going to behave in different conditions. "From what we have seen so far it is a very stable virus, we have not seen any genetic modifications so so far. "We have have to work on different fronts. "One is a vaccine, we are working with a number of researchers around the world and there are 17 vaccines being developed already and some are already in the first stage of trial, but it will take time to get a vaccine. "We are in parallel working on therapeutics and there are trials going on in different countries. "But, for the time being, what we need to do is basic public health measures - isolating those who are sick, caring for them, making sure that their contacts are also being monitored."

David asks: Would we not be best to test everyone before we lift any restrictions? “The World Health Organization has provided a guidance to countries who plan to ease the measures that have been put in place. "We would really like everyone to be able to, first of all, strengthen the health capacities. "In each case we see an increased number of patients as a result of a reduction of this physical distancing, so health systems can do that. “We want countries to be able to quickly test and isolate. "When it comes to testing, what we want to make sure is that all those who are suspected of having Covid-19 are subject to testing, so that we know who is sick, who is infected, as these people are the primary source of infecting other people. "Testing should be available to all who are suspected of being infected of Covid-19. “There are a number of antibody tests out there, but we do not recommend these until they are independently evaluated."

Would testing more people help? Credit: PA

How will the WHO seek to regain the trust of nations such as America? “We are continuing to work with all countries around the world. "On Friday, we launched an initiative on vaccines, in order to make sure that all work on vaccines and all things to do with Covid-19 is co-ordinated. "We have seen our world leaders coming to work on this, because it is not just important to work on the development of tools such as vaccines, but to make sure the distribution is equal and can go to anyone in the world. “We received first communication from Wuhan health authorities on December 31, 2019, where there was a report of a number of cases of pneumonia of unknown origin. "This was during flu season and health workers over there had noticed an increased pattern of pneumonia and this was the first time it was suspected that there is a respiratory syndrome. "Then on January 9 and January 12, the genetic sequencing was done and shared with the world."

Elaine asks: What is the truth of how, where and when the virus started? “First, all the evidence we have so far is that this is the part of corona that was circulated in the animal world and as other coronavirus in the past have jumped from the animal world to the human population, as was the case with SARS and MERS, other coronaviruses. "We still don’t know the exact source in the animal work and research is ongoing now."