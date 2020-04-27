Tributes paid to NHS workers who died after contracting coronavirus

Jenny Esson, left, and Laura Tanner, right.

Tributes have been paid to two NHS workers who died after contracting coronavirus. Administrator Laura Tanner of Basildon in Essex was aged 51 when she died on April 1, while training and development co-ordinator Jenny Esson, 45, died in hospital in Cambridge on April 17. Mother-of-two Mrs Tanner, who worked for Basildon and Brentwood Clinical Commissioning Group, had been an NHS employee for more than 10 years.

Laura Tanner, a mother of two, from Essex, worked for the NHS for 10 years.

“She was fantastic,” Laura's husband, Kevin Tanner, said. “She was very loving, caring. “She was a great mother to her children, she loved them dearly. “She was friendly to everyone. “I’m having stories coming through where she would just randomly meet people at the bus stop, friends that she’d made, just got talking to people, they’ve laid flowers on the doorstep. “All these different stories from her work friends have been coming through to me. “It’s just heartbreaking. She really was loved. “She had a wicked sense of humour and personality. “She was a kind soul.”

Jenny Esson.

Ms Esson worked for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and became unwell while working from home. Tracy Dowling, the trust’s chief executive, said: “Jenny was one of the first people I met when I joined the trust and I was always struck by her energy, charisma and shining smile. “She loved CPFT and, through her work in the Recovery College and in peer support, she made a tremendous difference to so many people’s lives. “We will truly miss her.” Ms Esson’s family said in a statement: “Jenny was always at the very heart of our family. “She was charismatic, loving, passionate, outrageously funny and loved to laugh. “She was fiercely protective of us and always proud to provide for us, look after us. “She was happiest at home and was passionate and proud of her work. “If Jenny saw something she felt was wrong she wouldn’t just moan about it. “She hated social injustice and stigmatising of any kind. “She was my hero, my soulmate, my everything. “She was amazing mum to our girls who love her with all their hearts.”

Faces of some of the 92 NHS workers to have died during the outbreak. Credit: PA

Dr Vishna Rasiah, who worked as a "clinical lead" at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, died after contracting coronavirus, the trust announced on April 24. His wife Liza said: "We're devastated at losing our beloved Vish. He was such a loving husband and father to our beautiful daughter Katelyn, and much loved son and brother to our family in Malaysia and Trinidad. "His whole family meant the world to him, and he absolutely doted on Katelyn. "Vish loved his work; to him it was so much more than a job and his colleagues are part of our family too. "He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn't have been prouder of him."