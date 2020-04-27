Domestic abuse killings double and calls to helpline surge by 50% during coronavirus lockdown

Domestic abuse killings doubled over a 21-day period in the lockdown and a national abuse helpline received 49% more calls, a report by MPs revealed.

If urgent steps are not taken to deal with the increasing levels of domestic abuse during the pandemic we will face "serious consequences for a generation", the home affairs select committee warned.

In its report, the committee said the UK – like countries around the world – had seen a rise in domestic abuse since the lockdown restrictions came into effect last month.

Calls to Refuge increased by 49% in the week before 15 April, domestic abuse charity Chayn reported that visits to its website had trebled in March 2020 and the Men’s Advice Line saw an increase in calls of 16.6%.

Research by Counting Dead Women calculated at least 16 domestic abuse killings of women and children had taken place in the first three weeks of the lockdown.

This is double the average rate and the largest number of killings in a three-week period for a decade.