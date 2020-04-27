Health Secretary Matt Hancock leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

He gave a speech on the steps of Downing Street on Monday morning, thanking the public for complying with lockdown and urging people to stick with the measures for the time being.

Despite returning to work around a month after contracting coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson chose to leave this evening's Covid-19 update to his health secretary.

He is speaking alongside England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Stephen Powis, the medical director for England.

Mr Johnson claimed the UK is "beginning to turn the tide" on coronavirus but said a relaxation of lockdown would "risk a second major outbreak".

Mr Hancock is likely to drive home the message further when speaking at the press conference.

He's also expected to talk about a new loan scheme for small businesses which was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier.

Under the new "micro loans scheme", small businesses are eligible for loans loans worth up to £50,000 - to help with the impacts of coronavirus - with the government guaranteeing 100% of the risk.