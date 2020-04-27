Island’s key workers get royal stamp of approval

Key workers are being celebrated on the Isle of Man with a new set of stamps that carry a royal seal of approval from the Queen. The stamps, to be issued by the island’s Post Office, are on the theme of Love, Faith, Care, Compassion, Work, Community, Words and Science – all bearing the message, “Will \#CarryUsThrough”. Due out on Monday, they will temporarily replace generic stamps to bear the message of support for key workers in the NHS and the community.

Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

Dr Lucy Hawking, daughter of Professor Stephen Hawking, requested a science stamp and one was included at her request. The Hon Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister for the Isle of Man Government, said: “The way in which so many of us have rallied to support each other and, in particular, look out for the most vulnerable members of our society has been humbling and inspiring. “Our community spirit is what makes our Island such a unique and special place, and I think this is perfectly reflected by this stamp issue.”

Dr Lucy Hawking with the science stamp Credit: Isle of Man Post Office