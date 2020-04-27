Parents ‘face extra stress without normal coping mechanisms in lockdown’

Parents are more likely to feel stressed in lockdown as they juggle different challenges with less access to normal coping mechanisms, a psychiatry expert has said. With schools and nurseries closed for the past five weeks, many families are now together 24 hours a day, and countless parents are balancing working from home with childcare and home schooling. Dr Justin Williams, a practising clinical psychiatrist at the University of Aberdeen, and vice-chairman of the child and adolescent mental health services faculty, Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, acknowledged social distancing rules have made it more difficult for people to take time out away from home or meet people outside the family.

He told the PA news agency: “People have their jobs and are trying to deal with their work demands and are being asked to work at home, and you have to deal with the children as well so you are juggling that and stresses in the family will increase with the amount of time you are spending together. “In the lockdown period you have a lot of sources of anxiety caused by the lockdown, whether because they are imposed rules, imposed financial constraints, we are seeing raised levels of domestic abuse. “There are many different sources of stress within the family home.” He added: “There are a whole range of sorts of conflict arising and the normal way of managing that is to take some time out. “Some children might go and stay with a relative if things are difficult at home but you can’t do that at the moment. “So many of our normal coping mechanisms are being undermined at this period of time leaving little room for manoeuvre.” He said while parents who are still going out to work will get time away from their families, they may face other worries – for example, healthcare workers concerned they could spread the virus to family members.

Many people are using social media to keep in touch with others outside the family home Credit: Nick Ansell/PA