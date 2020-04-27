Police officer dies and another wounded after Louisiana shooting

A police officer has died and a colleague is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baton Rouge.

Police were involved in a stand-off lasting for four hours with a man shooting at a Swat team after he fired at two officers and barricaded himself inside a house.

The suspect, named as Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the two officers were shot in a northern residential district in the city, and that one of the officers later died from his injuries.