Small businesses now eligible for new state-guaranteed loans worth up to £50,000

Rishi Sunak has announced a new loan scheme for smaller businesses. Credit: PA

Small businesses will now be able to secure new loans worth up to £50,000 - to help with the impacts of coronavirus - with the government guaranteeing 100% of the risk. Mr Sunak said he was announcing the new "micro loans scheme" to ensure small firms could access credit they had been previously denied. He acknowledged that some small firms were struggling to access credit under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme announced earlier in the outbreak. Mr Sunak said by guaranteeing the full value of the loan, he hopes that lenders will allow companies to borrow the funds they need. Chancellor Sunak said the “bounce back loans” would have the interest paid by the government for the first 12 months.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But he rejected calls for the government to underwrite other coronavirus loan schemes with a 100% guarantee, insisting his new plan would “carefully target” the level of state support at those who need it most. He told MPs: “I know that some small businesses are still struggling to access credit. “They are in many ways the most exposed businesses to the impact of the coronavirus and often find it harder to access credit in the first place.