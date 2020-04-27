Third of doctors in high-risk Covid-19 areas still unable to access PPE – survey

A third of doctors treating patients in high-risk Covid-19 settings are often still unable to access adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), a survey has found. The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) reports that more than a third of those working in aerosol generating procedure (AGP) areas could not always access long-sleeved disposable gowns (31%) or full-face visors (37%). In a survey of 2,129 RCP members, some 86% of respondents said they were working in non-AGP areas with confirmed or possible cases of Covid-19.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Of those, some 40% said they are not always able to access eye protection, while 15.5% are not always able to access fluid repellent face masks, according to the RCP. Ministers have come under mounting pressure over the Government’s ability to ensure frontline staff treating coronavirus patients have the protection they need. Despite assurances that the Government is pursuing “every possible option” to increase supply, the RCP said general access to PPE had worsened this month. More than a quarter (26.5%) of those surveyed reported being unable to access the kit they need for managing Covid-19 patients – compared with 22% in a similar survey earlier this month. The RCP found that almost a quarter of respondents (23%) do not know how to raise concerns about PPE in their organisation.

Credit: PA Graphics

Meanwhile, staff absences have dropped from 18% to 8% in the past three weeks, according to the survey. Some 91% of those with symptoms of the virus said they are now able to access testing – up from 31% three weeks ago. However, the RCP said that 29% are still unable to access testing for a symptomatic member of their household. It found that almost a third (29%) of respondents have moved to work in different clinical areas from those they are normally used to, while half (53%) are now working on acute medicine wards and 14% on a Covid-19 ward. President, Professor Andrew Goddard, said: “We’re living through the darkest times the NHS has ever faced and this survey shows the reality of the situation facing hospital doctors at the moment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.