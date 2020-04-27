- ITV Report
Ilford stabbing: Three-year-old boy dies in hospital after baby girl stabbed to death
A three-year-old boy died in hospital after he was stabbed along with a one-year-old girl at a house in east London.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene but the boy was treated for his injuries, however he later died.
Police were called at about 5.30pm on Sunday to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.
A 40-year-old man has also been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said all three suffered knife injuries and that they are all known to each other.
A murder investigation has been launched although police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal tweeted: “Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford.
“Two young children have passed away & an investigation is ongoing. My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy.
“We ask that everyone please respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”
The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the incident.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.