Trump seeks to regain footing by shifting coronavirus focus to economy

The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as Donald Trump sought to regain his footing after weeks of criticism created in part by his sideshow press conferences.

The president appeared reluctant to cede the spotlight, with on-off plans for a news conference to capture the flurry of action.

As part of the guidelines, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention released new priorities for virus testing, including people who show no symptoms but are in high-risk settings.

The White House unveiled what it described as a comprehensive overview of its efforts to make enough tests for Covid-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6% of their populations each month. Areas that have been harder hit by the virus would be able to test at double that rate or higher, the White House said.

Mr Trump and administration medical experts outlined the plan on a call with governors on Monday afternoon, and the president announced that businesses would expand access to tests across the country.

“Testing is not going to be a problem at all,” Mr Trump said later in the Rose Garden. Many of the administration’s past pledges and goals on testing have not been met.