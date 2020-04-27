UK Weather Forecast: Turning more unsettled and cooler for many.

Today: A band of cloud and outbreaks of rain moving slowly southwards across England and Wales. Brighter elsewhere - warm in the south, whilst cooler further north with showers.

Tonight: Cool with variable cloud and a few showers continuing in the north. Cloudy with patchy rain in the south, this turning more persistent towards dawn.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain in central and southern parts of Britain - heavy at times. Mainly dry in north with some sunshine, and a few scattered showers across Northern Ireland and northern Scotland.