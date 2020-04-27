Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – April 27

What the papers say – April 27 Photo:

Boris Johnson’s return to work and Britain’s plans for easing lockdown restrictions are among the main topics in Monday’s papers.

The Prime Minister will return to work today to face pressure over the Government’s handling of the pandemic, according to The Guardian.

This comes as The Independent says one in three doctors in the UK has been left without protective gear.

The Times says ministers have stepped up planning behind the scenes in order to “get Britain back in business”, while The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will begin easing lockdown measures this week.

The Daily Mail hails the return of Mr Johnson with the headline “Boris bounces back to get UK moving”.

Metro also cheers the PM’s reappearance, while the Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson saying he will “get Britain moving but won’t risk lives”.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror lead with tributes to various heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain has been urged to prepare for the “new normal”, according to the i.

The Financial Times says the Bank of England has warned loan reserves risk “choking business funding”.

And the Daily Star calls for pub gardens to be reopened.

