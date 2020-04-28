Boris Johnson to lead nation in minute’s silence for fallen frontline workers

Boris Johnson will lead the nation in tribute to fallen frontline workers who have died in the coronavirus crisis, the day after he returned to Number 10 after beating Covid-19. The Prime Minister, who spent three nights in intensive care earlier this month, will observe the minute’s silence at 11am on Tuesday. More than 90 NHS and social care workers have died during the pandemic. Mr Johnson is also reportedly planning to refine lockdown rules in the coming days, amid mounting pressure for the Government to set out the next steps before they must be reviewed on May 7.

Speaking outside Downing Street on Monday morning, the PM insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly. The Times reported that schools will remain shut next month, but shops selling non-essential items will be allowed to reopen if customers can be kept two metres apart. People could also be allowed to mix with a wider group of friends or family, according to the paper. A total of 21,092 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, up by 360 from 20,732 the day before. However, the true number is likely to be significantly higher when deaths outside hospitals are included. The latest figures on deaths in care homes and the community will be published by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday.

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK Credit: PA Graphics