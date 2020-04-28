Baby girl and three-year-old boy stabbed to death in their Ilford home named

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service but died after arrival.

Police and the air ambulance were called to an address in Aldborough Road North at around 5.30pm to reports of a man and two children being injured.

Scotland Yard said 19-month-old girl Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar died after suffering knife wounds in the incident in Ilford on Sunday.

Two young children who were stabbed to death in an attack at their east London home have been named by police.

A 40-year-old man who also suffered a knife injury was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

Police said all those involved in the incident were known to each other, with the children’s mother being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made, but police are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

“Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy.”