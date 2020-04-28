UK coronavirus death toll rises as 586 more patients die in hospital bringing total to 21,678

More than 21,000 people have died in hospitals in the UK after contracting Covid-19. Credit: PA

A total of 21,678 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by 586 from 21,092 the day before, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed. Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, 546 of these took place in hospitals in England, according to the NHS.

Scotland recorded another 70 deaths, bringing the country's total to 1,332, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed. In Wales another 17 hospital patients have died, bringing the total fatalities there to 813. Elsewhere, the coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland has risen to 329, with 20 further deaths reported by the Department of Health. It comes as the nation paid tribute to key workers who have died in the coronavirus pandemic by observing a minute's silence on Tuesday at 11am.

Some of the NHS workers who have died after contracting coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was treated for the virus himself, including a spell in intensive care, was among those who paid their respects. Hospitals, homes, places still working during the lockdown, paused to mark the sombre occasion, remembering the thousands of people to have died so far during the outbreak.

A minute's silence is held for key workers who have died in the Covid-19 outbreak:

Downing Street confirmed that more than 7,000 of the 10,000 available coronavirus home testing kits were ordered in the first hour of availability from 8am on Tuesday. Also by this time, 22,000 of the 26,000 available drive-through testing site appointments had also been booked, the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

There are now 16 operational military-run mobile testing sites: Torquay, Hereford, Boston, Salisbury, Bishop Auckland, Barnet, Northampton, Grimsby, Skegness, Blackpool, Macclesfield, Ramsgate, Harwich, Barnsley, Grantham and Kendal. The Government hopes to have 96 mobile testing facilities by the start of May.