Care home coronavirus-related deaths top 4,000

The number of care home deaths linked to coronavirus has risen sharply, new figures show.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) recorded 4,343 deaths of care home residents in England between April 10 to 24, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It is the first time data from the CQC on suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases has been published.

The ONS figures show there were 3,096 coronavirus-related care home deaths in England and Wales up to April 17.

This is almost triple last week's figures - which recorded 1,043 deaths in care homes.