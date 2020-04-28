Tributes to hospital cleaner with 'heart of gold' who died after contracting coronavirus

Eileen Landers had worked at the hospital trust for 16 years. Credit: University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust/PA

Tributes have been paid to a hospital cleaner with a "heart of gold" who died after testing positive for coronavirus. Eileen Landers died at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent on Sunday where she had worked for the past 16 years, the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB) said. She is the third person from the trust to die after contracting Covid-19.

Some of the NHS workers who have died after contracting the virus.

It follows the death of 55-year-old consultant Amged El-Hawrani on March 28 - the first frontline NHS worker to die after contracting the virus, according to NHS England. A third staff member from the trust, 52-year-old A&E consultant Manjeet Singh Riyat died on April 20 at the Royal Derby Hospital, where he worked, after testing positive for Covid-19. Staff from UHDB took part in a national minute's silence on Tuesday in tribute to their colleagues and other key workers who have lost their lives in the outbreak. The remembrance event was taking place on International Workers' Memorial Day.

The UK holds a minute's silence in remembrance of key workers:

UHDB chief executive Gavin Boyle described Ms Landers as a "very popular" staff member. "Eileen joined the trust as a domestic assistant at Queen's Hospital Burton in 2004 and was a very popular member of the team. "She worked in many departments and wards across the hospital, most recently in the discharge lounge, and was known for her high standards, which colleagues and the nursing team say were second to none. "During her time here she was known for her absolute dedication to her role and her dedication to coming to clean the hospital and protect patients.

Manjeet Singh Riyat (left) and Amged El-Hawrani (right) both died after contracting coronavirus. Credit: NHS UHDB/Donna Garner/PA

Mr Boyle added: "The importance of the role Eileen and her colleagues perform simply cannot be overstated." "Eileen will be sadly missed by the whole UHDB family, especially by the domestic teams that worked closely with her for those many years. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Eileen's family today." Ms Landers' sister, Margaret Landers, said her sibling grew up in Tipperary in Ireland, and was the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters. "She came to England in her early 20s and later joined the NHS," she added. "Eileen had a heart of gold and was the most generous person. We will all miss her greatly."

Trust chief executive Mr Boyle said: "The parts of the Midlands we serve and our communities have been particularly affected by Covid-19. The 13,000 colleagues that make up the UHDB family are part of those communities too. "Our staff are at the very front line of dealing with the epidemic and it is only human to have anxieties ourselves." He said it take "a great deal of courage" for staff members to come in and out of work everyday and added "our people do without question." "We still have many difficult days, weeks and months ahead, but their work is making a real difference."