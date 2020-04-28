Effect on Northern Ireland economy will be ‘staggering’ – Danske Bank

Northern Ireland’s economy will shrink by a “staggering” 7.5% this year, one of the country’s main banks has predicted.

Danske Bank reiterated warnings of a “sharp” decline in growth as social distancing restrictions prompted lower consumer spending and business investment dropped.

The forecasts were based on the assumption that the lockdown remains in place until somewhere between the end of May and the middle of June before gradually being lifted, with some social distancing measures expected to remain for a longer period.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: “Unfortunately it seems clear that we will experience a staggering decline in economic activity in Northern Ireland this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer spending and business investment.

“However, once the lockdown measures begin to be gradually lifted, we should see the beginning of a recovery, with the range of recently announced government policy measures supporting the economy to get moving again.

“This recovery should continue into next year and we expect growth in 2021 to reach around 5%.”

In its latest Northern Ireland Quarterly Sectoral Forecasts report, Danske Bank said Northern Ireland is likely to experience a sharp decline in economic growth in 2020.