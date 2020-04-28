Electric cars clock up the mileage to show they are ‘not just trophy vehicles’

New figures show electric cars cover similar distances as conventionally-fuelled models, refuting the belief they are only suitable as second car runarounds. Analysis by the RAC Foundation found that pure battery-electrics clock up an average of 9,435 miles in each of their first three years on UK roads, equivalent to 26 miles per day. The motoring research charity said this shows they are “not just trophy vehicles” as their average annual mileage is only 9% lower than the figure for all new cars, which stands at 10,377 miles per year.

A Tesla electric car charging station in Belfast Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Many motorists believe only petrol or diesel models are practical for their main car, partly due to anxiety about electric batteries running out of charge mid-journey. Petrol models typically only do 7,490 miles in each of their first three years, while new diesel cars cover an average of 12,496 miles per year. New cars built by Tesla – which are all pure battery-electrics – rack up a higher average mileage than any other manufacturer, at 12,392 miles. That is partly due to the popularity of the Model S, which is designed to be suitable for covering long distances. The analysis – which pre-dates the steep falls in road traffic seen as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic – is based on the MOT data of more than half a million vehicles. Private cars are required to start having annual MOTs once they are three years old, at which point their mileage is recorded by the test venue. RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “This study is evidence that battery-electric powered cars are not just trophy vehicles signalling their owners’ green credentials, but prior to the lockdown were racking up the miles as everyday transport.

