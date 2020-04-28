Global aviation will be slow to recover post-coronavirus, says Boeing CEO

The impact of coronavirus on the aircraft manufacturing industry will be felt for years, Boeing’s chief executive has said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen widespread reductions in air travel with airlines parking 2,800 jets.

Boeing was in trouble before the coronavirus outbreak with its best-selling jet, the 737 Max, grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

Speaking to shareholders on Monday, David Calhoun said: “We are in an unpredictable and fast-changing environment, and it is difficult to estimate when the situation will stabilise.