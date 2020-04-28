GMB general secretary resigns after suffering ill health

The general secretary of the GMB, Tim Roache, has resigned after suffering from ill health, the union has announced.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the GMB said: “Tim has unfortunately been suffering with ill health for some time now and has made the difficult decision to stand down from his role, that he does not feel able to continue, in leading our union going forward.

“A meeting with the finance and general purposes committee will be convened to discuss the resignation and further updates will follow.”

Mr Roache’s resignation comes just months after he was re-elected as general secretary in November last year following a ballot of union members.

He secured a second term of office after receiving 61% of valid votes cast, defeating challenger Kathleen Walker Shaw, who received 39%.

Speaking at the time he pledged to “continue to fight” for the GMB’s more than 620,000 members as it aimed to become a “21st century union”.