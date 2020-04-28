- ITV Report
In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to fallen key workers in coronavirus outbreak
People across the UK have fallen silent to remember key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nation held a minute's silence on Tuesday.
Hospitals, care settings, homes, and places still working during the lockdown, paused to mark the sombre occasion.
Boris Johnson - who was treated in intensive care after contracting Covid-19 - was among politicians observing the minute's silence on Tuesday at 11am.
A number of key workers operating through the lockdown marked the minute's silence.
Unison, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing launched a campaign last week for the minute's silence.
Following the minute's silence, workers outside hospitals up and down the country broke out into applause for their colleagues.
