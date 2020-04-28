Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to fallen key workers in coronavirus outbreak

NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast pause for the minute's silence. Credit: PA

People across the UK have fallen silent to remember key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation held a minute's silence on Tuesday.

Hospitals, care settings, homes, and places still working during the lockdown, paused to mark the sombre occasion.

Hospital workers and police officers stand together to observe a nationwide minute's silence to remember medical staff and key workers that have died from the coronavirus at University College Hospital in London. Credit: AP
Staff react outside Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester. Credit: PA

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Chelsea pensioner stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, in London, as the nation pays tribute to those who have died. Credit: AP

Boris Johnson - who was treated in intensive care after contracting Covid-19 - was among politicians observing the minute's silence on Tuesday at 11am.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stood outside St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to observe the silence. Credit: PA
Ken Macintosh MSP Presiding Officer (centre front) with representatives from Scottish parties during a minute’s silence at the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh. Credit: Fraser Bremner/Scottish DailyMail/PA

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A number of key workers operating through the lockdown marked the minute's silence.

Staff observed the silence at Camberwell bus depot in London. Credit: PA
Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to observe a minute's silence. Credit: AP

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Unison, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing launched a campaign last week for the minute's silence.

Unison representatives Joe McAtominey, Linda Hobson and Michael Barclay before they laid two wreaths at the War Memorial in Old Eldon Square, Newcastle. Credit: PA
A group of trade unionists and supporters paid tribute to key workers outside Sheffield town hall. Credit: PA

Following the minute's silence, workers outside hospitals up and down the country broke out into applause for their colleagues.

The silence finished with poignant applause at the Royal Derby Hospital. Credit: PA
Staff members applaud outside the Royal Derby Hospital. Credit: PA
There was also applause at Salford Royal. Credit: PA
NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast applauded after a minute's silence. Credit: PA

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know: